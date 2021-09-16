Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Up 1.8%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOPY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

