DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 1,129,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DISH Network by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.