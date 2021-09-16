DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 1,129,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DISH Network by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.