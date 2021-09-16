DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

