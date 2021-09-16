DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 1,544.9% in August

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 1,544.9% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

