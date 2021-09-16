Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1,888.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $37,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.