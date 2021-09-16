Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $38.73 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,099,202 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 199,659 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 1,281,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,013,819. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

