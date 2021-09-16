Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 34,999 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

