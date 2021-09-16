Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 59,853 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,853 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

NYSE:VTOL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 8,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,520. The company has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.