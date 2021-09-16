Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,875. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

