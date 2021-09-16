DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $209.85 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,025,573 shares of company stock worth $2,178,236,283. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 367,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

