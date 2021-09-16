Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,582. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

