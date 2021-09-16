Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in August

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

