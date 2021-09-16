DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 213,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

