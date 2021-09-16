Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $$6.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.