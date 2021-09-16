Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Sells $521,939.25 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

Shares of DFH opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $7,765,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

