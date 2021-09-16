DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

