Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after acquiring an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after acquiring an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

DRE stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.