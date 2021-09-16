Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $427.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.