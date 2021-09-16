Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $355.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.