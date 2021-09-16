Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 888 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

