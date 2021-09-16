Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

