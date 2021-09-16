Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 48.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Square by 5.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

Square stock opened at $248.80 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $139.31 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

