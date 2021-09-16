Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

