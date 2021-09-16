Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,535,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.