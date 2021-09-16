Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

