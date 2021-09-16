EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.43. 12,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average of $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

