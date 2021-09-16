EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.31. 20,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

