EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. 15,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.