EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $910,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,701,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,787,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

