EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

