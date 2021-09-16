EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $29.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,858.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

