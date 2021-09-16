easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 871.06 ($11.38).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.39) on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.55.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

