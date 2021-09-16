easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.