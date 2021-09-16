easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

