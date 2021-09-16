EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) vs. Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Critical Analysis

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61% Remark -53.47% N/A -104.66%

This table compares EchoStar and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.17 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -62.03 Remark $10.15 million 11.92 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -6.67

Remark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.38%. Remark has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than EchoStar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EchoStar beats Remark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

