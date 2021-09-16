Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.46 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,371 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

