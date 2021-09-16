Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

