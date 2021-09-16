Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,935 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.44 and its 200 day moving average is $366.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

