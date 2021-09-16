Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

