Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MTZ stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21.
MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.