Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

