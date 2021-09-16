eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Down 12.6%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s share price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 1,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,960,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

