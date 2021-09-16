Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

