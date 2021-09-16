Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

EGO stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

