Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 144841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 99.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.