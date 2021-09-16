Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 90% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $462.02 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,899,279,485 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

