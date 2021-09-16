Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

