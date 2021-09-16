Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To End on September 21st

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

EEIQ opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. Elite Education Group International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Elite Education Group International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

