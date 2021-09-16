Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 242.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

ELOX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

