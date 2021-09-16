EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases £140.80 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140.80 ($183.96).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($187.51).

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £867.36 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMIS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

