Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

