Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 410 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

